17,424 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $582.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $49,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,405 shares of company stock valued at $945,490. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

