CI Investments Inc. Has $3.33 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1,062.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,690 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $357,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

