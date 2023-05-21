New Hampshire Trust Buys Shares of 550 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

