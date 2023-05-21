FDx Advisors Inc. Has $996,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.78. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

