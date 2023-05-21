DAGCO Inc. Sells 121 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JPM opened at $139.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $406.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

