Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 948 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,398,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,380,000 after buying an additional 313,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after buying an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,182,000 after buying an additional 2,227,785 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JPM opened at $139.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $406.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.