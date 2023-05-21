JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is SFE Investment Counsel’s 5th Largest Position

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

