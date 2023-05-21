33,360 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after acquiring an additional 662,798 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,266 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,041,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $16.77 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 537.16%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

