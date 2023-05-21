Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $198.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.91 and its 200 day moving average is $218.72.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

