Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,634,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after buying an additional 255,591 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

