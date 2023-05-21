Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,063 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $312.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

