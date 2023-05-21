Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BRO opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

