Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.43 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 259,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,968,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

