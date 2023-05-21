Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 438 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $44.27.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.
