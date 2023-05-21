Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.54 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its position in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

HRL opened at $39.34 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

