Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 96,191 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.6 %

NCLH opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

