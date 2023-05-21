Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,709 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $33.49 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.