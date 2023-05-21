Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 17,440 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $195,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $158.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $412.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

