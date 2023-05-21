Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 392,135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392,135 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,672,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,028,000 after buying an additional 711,958 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 51,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 5,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $125.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

