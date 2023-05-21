Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $125.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

