Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

