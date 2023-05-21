Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys 16,170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 237.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $125.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

