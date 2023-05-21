LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 3,327 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

