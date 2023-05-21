Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.18.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after buying an additional 878,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after buying an additional 566,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential



Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

