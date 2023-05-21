WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.35% of WEX worth $25,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after purchasing an additional 245,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 8,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 151,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $177.83 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $590,154. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.