Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Trading Down 4.1 %
Snowflake stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock worth $41,760,817 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
