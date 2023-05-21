Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 6,037.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $59,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

