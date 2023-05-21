Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after buying an additional 266,711 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after buying an additional 141,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,216,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,721,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $216.07 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

