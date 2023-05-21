Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,028. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $330.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.69 and its 200 day moving average is $328.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

