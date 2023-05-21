Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.23 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.