The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after acquiring an additional 361,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HIG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.