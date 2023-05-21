Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aptiv by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Aptiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.5 %

APTV opened at $94.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

