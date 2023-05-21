Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 328 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

LPLA opened at $197.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.68 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $1,750,514.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,573.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $1,750,514.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,573.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.