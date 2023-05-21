The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

