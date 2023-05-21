Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,215 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.1 %

BHP opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

