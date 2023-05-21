Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,713,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,449,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.71.

ULTA stock opened at $491.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $525.18 and a 200-day moving average of $497.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

