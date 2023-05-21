Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Illumina by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,110,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $224,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Barclays cut their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $204.86 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.