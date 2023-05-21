Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

