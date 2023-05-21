Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 8,107 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $37,030,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,583,000 after buying an additional 861,031 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 783.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 762,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,384,000 after buying an additional 676,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after buying an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

