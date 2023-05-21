Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after buying an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,110,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after buying an additional 301,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.