CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCRI. TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

