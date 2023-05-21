Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,485,000 after acquiring an additional 196,032 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,904,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

