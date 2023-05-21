CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,660 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $191.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average of $178.64. The company has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

