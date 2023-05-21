Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

UBER opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

