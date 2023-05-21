Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,422 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.
Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:ANET opened at $143.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
