CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2,348.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,123 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

