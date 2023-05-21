Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AWK opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

