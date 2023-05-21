Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 865 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Public Storage by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.75.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $284.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.