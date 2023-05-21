Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

