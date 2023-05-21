Tredje AP fonden Purchases 254 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $212.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.